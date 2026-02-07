Video: Student Escapes Death As Bus Stops Inches Away From Head In Kerala

A student had a miraculous escape in a road accident Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday. The incident, which could have turned fatal, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, visuals of which have now surfaced.

The student was riding his bike along a busy stretch of road when he suddenly lost balance and fell onto the carriageway.

CCTV footage shows the two-wheeler skidding slightly before the rider tumbles onto the road, landing directly in the path of an oncoming bus.

In a matter of seconds, the situation escalates into a near-tragedy as the bus, which was travelling close behind, bears down on the fallen student. However, the alertness and quick reflexes of the bus driver proved crucial. The driver applied the brakes immediately, bringing the vehicle to a halt just inches away from the student, narrowly avoiding what could have been a fatal accident.

Bystanders rushed to the spot soon after the incident, helping the student move to safety. He reportedly sustained only minor injuries and was later given medical attention. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The exact cause of the student losing control of the bike is not yet known

Incidents like these highlight the vulnerability of two-wheeler riders on busy roads and stress the importance of maintaining safe distances, adhering to speed limits, and remaining alert at all times.

Authorities have urged both drivers and riders to exercise extreme caution, especially on congested roads, to prevent such near-miss incidents from turning into tragedies.