"Good She Was Killed": Banker Loses Job After Comment On Kathua Rape Case

The banker, Vishnu Nandakumar, comes from a family of RSS and BJP leader.

Kerala | Written by | Updated: April 14, 2018 00:14 IST
Vishnu Nandakumar was Kotak Mahindra Bank's Kochi branch Assistant Manager

Kochi: 

  1. Vishnu Nandakumar was Assistant Manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank
  2. He comes from a family of RSS and BJP leaders of Kerala
  3. He was sacked on Friday evening after protest on social media
At a time when India is horrified with rape and murders, a private bank in Kerala was forced to sack its employee after he made derogatory comments about the 8-year-old girl raped and killed in Jammu's Kathua. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank has sacked its Kochi branch Assistant Manager Vishnu Nandakumar, for hate comments on social media. 

Vishnu, referring to the 8-year-old girl had said on Facebook that it was "good that she was killed at this age itself. Else, she would have grown up and returned throwing bombs in India". It's not clear when the comment was posted, however, the post was widely shared and the bank's Facebook page was flooded with demands for the manger to be sacked.

Twitter was also flooded with demands for dismissing the manager with hashtag #Dismiss_your_manager trending.
   
On Friday evening, Kotak Mahindra Bank in a statement said that it has terminated the services of Vishnu. "We have terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from the services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance. It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement."

Comments


Vishnu comes from a family of RSS, BJP leaders in Kerala. He has deleted his Facebook account since the controversy.

