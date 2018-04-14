'Good She Was Killed': Banker Loses Job After Comment On Kathua Rape Case

Highlights Vishnu Nandakumar was Assistant Manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank He comes from a family of RSS and BJP leaders of Kerala He was sacked on Friday evening after protest on social media

WE DON'T HATE YOUR SERVICE, WE RESPECT YOUR SERVICE AND TO GET RESPECT HEREAFTER YOU NEED TO KEEP SOMEONE WHO RESPECTS OTHERS...WE HATE Vishnu nandakumar who don't deserve the job in your Bank.There are somany outside with a goodhearted... Give them the job and get respect.. — Dazz (@Dazzkannur) April 13, 2018

@KotakCares

Expell Vishnu Nandakumar

Inhuman enough to curse the victim rather than the culprits — chandramohan (@chamoreid) April 13, 2018

Kotak mahindra.... I never knew you were keen to hire people who supports child rape... Is that going to be the new kotak motto???... save your brand name.... Dismiss the accused #dismiss_your_manager_vishnu_nandakumar(palarivattom branch)@KotakBankLtd — Razal salah (@razal_salah) April 13, 2018

At a time when India is horrified with rape and murders, a private bank in Kerala was forced to sack its employee after he made derogatory comments about the 8-year-old girl raped and killed in Jammu's Kathua.Kotak Mahindra Bank has sacked its Kochi branch Assistant Manager Vishnu Nandakumar, for hate comments on social media.Vishnu, referring to the 8-year-old girl had said on Facebook that it was "good that she was killed at this age itself. Else, she would have grown up and returned throwing bombs in India". It's not clear when the comment was posted, however, the post was widely shared and the bank's Facebook page was flooded with demands for the manger to be sacked.Twitter was also flooded with demands for dismissing the manager with hashtag #Dismiss_your_manager trending.On Friday evening, Kotak Mahindra Bank in a statement said that it has terminated the services of Vishnu. "We have terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from the services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance. It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement."Vishnu comes from a family of RSS, BJP leaders in Kerala. He has deleted his Facebook account since the controversy.