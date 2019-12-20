Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy Dies At 72

Thomas Chandy is survived by his wife and three children

Former Kerala minister and NCP state president Thomas Chandy, MLA, passed away in Kochi on Friday, NCP sources said.

He was 72 and is survived by his wife and three children.

Mr Chandy, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time, died at his home on Friday afternoon, they said.

The businessman-turned-politician represented the Kuttanad constituency in Alappuzha district in the state Assembly.

Mr Chandy was forced to quit as Kerala Transport Minister from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in November 2017 after facing encroachment allegations.

He resigned after the Kerala High Court dismissed his petition challenging a report of the Alappuzha District Collector on alleged encroachments by a company in which he had a stake.