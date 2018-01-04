Kerala Court Tells Vigilance Bureau To Charge Ex-Minister Thomas Chandy

Kottayam Special Vigilance Court judge V Dileep gave the direction after perusing a Quick Verification report submitted by the VACB.
The court posted the matter to January 18 for further hearing.
Thomas Chandy had resigned as minister on November 15 last year over land grabbing allegations related to his resort.
Acting on a petition by a lawyer, the court had on November 4 directed the VACB to undertake a quick verification into the complaint that Mr Chandy had violated rules in constructing the road to his resort and file its report.
Thomas Chandy, a businessman-turned politician, is likely to be charged under various sections of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, VACB sources said.
Petitioner Subhash has alleged that Mr Chandy illegally carried out land filling in a one kilometre stretch through the middle of a paddy field to construct the road to the lake palace resort owned by the Water World Company, headed by him.
He had also submitted in the court a report of Alappuzha District Collector TV Anupama which stated that the lake resort owned by Mr Chandy had violated rules.
He had joined the ministry in April last year following the resignation of party colleague AK Saseendran over allegations of sexual misconduct.