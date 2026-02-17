"Stand With Survivors": Bill Gates Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Backlash

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is not expected to attend the week-long India AI Impact Summit, government sources told NDTV Tuesday morning. Sources said the government had "reviewed" Gates' invitation in light of his name being mentioned in the Epstein Files.

The government wishes to "stand with the survivors", NDTV was told.

Gates' name no longer appears on the list of key speakers for the AI Impact Summit.

Dozens of names, from world leaders to business giants, have been named in previously classified documents from the office of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced American financier and convicted child sex offender, who died by suicide in his New York prison cell in August 2019.

Gates' name appeared in a set of files released in January.

In one of those Epstein alleged Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs and claimed a relationship with that ranged from "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with (R)ussian girls to facilitating his illicit trysts with married women".

Last week Gates issued an apology. "Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise," the billionaire philanthropist told 9News Australia in an interview broadcast February 4.

Released by the United States' Department of Justice, the files also name Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who told NDTV he met Epstein "on a few occasions (only, and) as part of a delegation". In a sharp response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi - who has led opposition calls for the minister to resign - Puri also said he had only exchanged one email with Jeffrey Epstein.

He also denied knowledge of happenings on Little St James, Epstein's now-infamous private island. "All this came out much later in 2017," he said, referring to Epstein Files.

Analysts have now asked if the government might now also act against Puri.