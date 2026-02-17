Bill Gates To Attend AI Summit, Clarifies Gates Foundation After Name Dropped

Bill Gates will deliver Thursday's keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, his philanthropic organisation, the Gates Foundation, said Tuesday morning, denying reports he had been 'dropped'.

The clarification followed confusion caused by Gates' name not appearing on the list of key participants for the summit. His name did not appear when NDTV checked the summit's website at 12.15 pm.

However, he was still listed as the keynote speaker for February 19.

On Monday Gates said India was ahead in the digital revolution and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with playing a key role in this push.

The Gates Foundation has been prioritising the health sector and taken up several critical public health projects, he said, stressing the need to make health services available to all.

The Foundation is already working on health-related projects in Chittoor district, and is expected to scale-up these interventions to benefit the wider population across the southern state.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the use of science and technology for public interest as the summit entered its second day.

"Intelligence, rationality and decision-making make science and technology useful to the masses. The India AI Impact Summit aims to see how AI can be used in public interest," he wrote in a post in Hindi.

बुद्धिमत्ता, तर्कशीलता और निर्णय-क्षमता विज्ञान और टेक्नोलॉजी को जन-जन के लिए उपयोगी बनाती हैं। India AI Impact Summit का उद्देश्य भी यही है कि कैसे एआई का इस्तेमाल सर्वजन के हित में हो।



शुश्रूषा श्रवणं चैव ग्रहणं धारणां तथा।



ऊहापोहोऽर्थविज्ञानं तत्त्वज्ञानं च धीगुणाः॥ pic.twitter.com/qytLZxv1uh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026

On the first day of the summit, i.e., Monday, the Prime Minister underscored India's commitment to responsible and inclusive AI during the inauguration of the expo. He then interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers and technology leaders, who showcased AI applications across sectors.

Separately, another high-profile guest at the summit, France President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to discuss India-France cooperation in AI and a potential multibillion-dollar Rafale fighter jet deal.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues and review the India-France partnership. The visit follows Delhi's confirmation last week it intends to place a Rs 3.25 lakh crore order for 114 Rafale jets and a landmark trade deal with the European Union signed in January.