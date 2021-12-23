Assets Worth Rs 19.59 Crore Of 'Lottery King' Attached In Money Laundering Case

A provisional order was issued to attach assets that are in the form of land parcels in Tamil Nadu (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached properties worth Rs 19.59 crore of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin in connection with an investigation into a money-laundering case against him and others.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued by the agency to attach the assets that are in the form of land parcels in Tamil Nadu, it said in a statement.

The ED booked Martin and others under the anti-money laundering law after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the CBI's Kochi office against the accused under various sections of the IPC and the Lotteries (Regulation) Act of 1998.

It was found that the partners of MJ Associates, Santiago Martin and N Jayamurugan, made "unlawful gain with a corresponding loss to the Government of Sikkim to the extent of Rs 910,29,87,566 (about Rs 910.29 crore) on account of inflating the prize-winning tickets claim between April 1, 2009, to August 31, 2010, which is nothing but proceeds of crime under the PMLA."

Santiago Martin, his companies and others have invested parts of the proceeds of crime generated from lottery business in immovable properties through more than 40 companies, which were created in the name of their family members and other associates, the ED said.

"Santiago Martin, his companies like Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd., Martin Builders Pvt. Ltd., Daison Land & Development Pvt. Ltd. have acquired immovable properties worth Rs 19.59 crore from the loans and advances given by Santiago Martin and his family members," it said.

The agency has attached assets in this case earlier too and with the latest order, the total attachment stands at Rs 277.59 crore.