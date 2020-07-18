Kerala To Set Up Covid First-Line Treatment Centres, Says Chief Minister

The Chief Minister said the centres will be used as regional centres with essential facilities. (File)

With coronavirus positive cases on the rise, the Kerala government is setting up Covid First-Line Treatment Centres across the state to strengthen the medical infrastructure facilities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

"Covid First-Line Treatment Centres are public health centres specially designed to combat the Covid outbreak. These are used as regional centres with essential facilities that do not affect the functioning of the existing public health system in the event of a community spread," he said.

Local Self Government bodies have identified hotels, wedding halls, stadiums and colleges for setting up of first-line treatment centres.

These centres, which will function under the respective local self government bodies, will be supervised by the concerned primary/family/community health centres or Taluk hospitals.

Medicines, pulse oximeters, BP apparatus and other required medical equipment will be provided.

Once the test result is reported positive from the district control room or the relevant health facility, the patient will be transferred to Covid First-Line Treatment Centre in a specially-equipped ambulance, Mr Vijayan said.

"In the current situation, those who are found positive in antigen test and have no symptoms will have to be taken to the First Line Treatment Centres. People who do not have symptoms are more likely to get the disease. In this way, there is potential for community spread," he said.

Hence, it is advisable for those who are positive with no symptoms to be shifted to these centres. Such people should follow the instructions of the health workers and go without any objection.

Once the test result is negative, they will be sent back home from the Centres as per the government norms. Severely ill patients will be treated in Covid hospitals with ventilator-ICU facilities and less critically ill patients will be treated at Covid first-line treatment centres.

Private hospitals will also be allowed to treat COVID-19 patients.

"The Departments of Health, Local Self Government and Disaster Management are jointly setting up more treatment centres with 50,000 beds.Small and medium private hospitals will also be allowed to run the first line Covid treatment centres," Mr Vijayan said.

Strict action would be taken against hypermarkets which disregard lockdown protocol, the chief minister said, adding there has been an increase in coronavirus cases because of their irresponsible actions.