2 More Test Positive For Zika In Kerala; Total Now 46

The Zika virus cases in the country have reached to 46. (Representational)

Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 46, out of which five are active.

A 42-year-old woman from Kumarapuram in Thiruvananthapuram and a 30 year-old woman from Kottarakkara in Kollam were the ones who tested positive for the virus, a state government release said.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients have been admitted in the hospital and they all are stable, the release said.