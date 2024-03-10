2 Children Among 13 Injured After Wave topples Floating Bridge In Kerala: Cops

The incident occurred around 5 pm, said police. (Representational)

Thirteen people, including two children, were injured in an accident at Varkala beach on Saturday after a huge wave toppled the floating bridge they were standing on, police said.

A Varkala police station officer said 13 people were injured in the accident. A handrail of the bridge also broke under the impact of the wave.

The injured are being treated at the Mission Hospital and the Government Medical College, the officer said.

None of the injured are in critical condition. A 14-year-old girl, however, is under observation, he added.

The officer said there was a high tide due to adverse weather conditions and the floating bridge does not usually remain open to the public in such situations.

However, it was not closed this time, he said.

As the people standing on the floating bridge were wearing life jackets, they could be brought back to shore quickly without any loss of life, the police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm, they added.

