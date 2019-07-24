Watch: BJP Lawmaker Dances After Karnataka Coalition Fails Trust Vote

BJP lawmaker Renukacharya joined a group of supporters in celebration

Shortly after the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka lost the floor test on Tuesday evening, a legislator from the BJP was seen dancing with his supporters in Bengaluru in celebration.

Renukacharya, the legislator, attended a legislature party meeting at a hotel in Bengaluru, hours after voting against the coalition government in the state assembly. As he stepped outside, he was surrounded by a group of party supporters, who urged him to join them in the celebration.

#WATCH Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya dances with supporters outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly, today. pic.twitter.com/6MBQNgzg4R — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

There were fireworks outside the hotel as well.

#WATCH: Fire works outside Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meeting is underway. HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly, today. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/D7dCyPeTv0 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

After weeks of uncertainly following the resignation of 16 lawmakers from the state assembly, the Congress-JDS government finally collapsed after it failed to prove its majority in the House. The coalition cobbled up only 99 votes in comparison to the 105 votes of the BJP.

It is likely that the BJP would form the government.

Reacting to the development, BJP's state unit chief said it was a victory of the democracy.

"It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now," he said.

Karnataka, which was formed in 1956, has seen only three chief ministers completing their five-year tenures. S Nijalingappa (1962-68), D Devaraja Urs (1972-77) and Siddaramaiah (2013-2018) were the chief ministers who had completed their full term.

