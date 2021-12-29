Most Legislators Expect Gujarat-Like Overhaul Of Karnataka Cabinet: BJP MLA

MP Renukacharya says fresh faces with fresh ideas necessary to add charisma to the party.

BJP MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary MP Renukacharya on Wednesday said most legislators in the party expect a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet and urged those who have become Ministers in successive BJP governments to voluntarily resign and make way for fresh faces.

He said the fresh faces with fresh ideas were necessary to add charisma to the party and to the government.

"The expectation of most of the legislators is that the Cabinet should be formed in Karnataka in the Gujarat model, there is hundred per cent no change in the Chief Minister, Mr Bommai will continue as the CM," Mr Renukacharya said.

Speaking to reporters, he said during 2004, 2008 and in 2018, when the BJP was in power, some same face has continued to become Ministers.

"New faces should come...For the BJP government in Karnataka to get new charisma, those who had become Ministers thrice in 2004, 2008 and in 2018 other than the likes of Sunil Kumar and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, who became Ministers recently, will have to voluntarily resign and dedicate their time to the organisation," he said, adding that new faces and thinking would add new charisma.

In September, the BJP completely overhauled the Gujarat's Council of Ministers by selecting new faces for the Bhupendra Patel government, with no Minister from the previous Vijay Rupani-led Ministry being inducted.

Asked whether he was indicating that the likes of Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa should resign, Mr Renukacharya, not wanting to take names, said, "Haven't the party recognised us, haven't we won elections, let them (party) not make me Minister, but new faces should be given a chance."

Appealing those who have become Ministers in successive BJP governments to resign, he said the legislators have already discussed this and would appeal to the party leadership and the Chief Minister to give new faces an opportunity.

Mr Renukacharya's statement comes on the sidelines of the BJP State executive meeting in the city during which the party leadership backed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid speculation on leadership change in Karnataka.

Reacting to Mr Renukacharya, Minister Eshwarappa said if the party high command decides, senior Ministers were ready give up their post.

"I will be the first Minister ready for removal from the post, if I'm removed I will happily work for the party organisation," he said in Hubballi.

Earlier in the day responding to a question on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Chief Minister Mr Bommai said, "No such discussion has taken place, there are no such developments for now."

There are currently 30 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.