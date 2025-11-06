BJP Attacks Revanth Reddy Over "Congress Means Muslims" Remark

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his comments that "Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress", saying the grand old party is indulging in vote bank politics.

Rao alleged that Reddy is "frustrated" and that the Congress is speaking the language of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

"The Maximum communal riots took place under Congress rule. So how can he say that Congress means Muslims? However, this is a communal thing, highly objectionable. I think the chief minister is frustrated because he is going to lose the election (Jubilee Hills bypoll). Therefore, he only wants Muslim votes, he is not thinking of the Hindu votes," the BJP leader told PTI.

Addressing a campaign rally here on Thursday, the chief minister criticised Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy for opposing the recent induction of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the Council of Ministers.

"The Congress government provided many opportunities to minorities. It was only Congress that gave big posts to the minorities. Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress," Revanth Reddy had said.

Earlier, speaking to PTI Videos, Rao had alleged that Reddy was indulging in Muslim appeasement to gain the votes of the community in the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here.

"It is clear that his (Reddy) comments are vote bank politics. He says Muslims get respect because of Congress. Congress did not ensure respect for Muslims. In fact, Congress hurts the respect of Muslims by treating them as vote bank. It is important whether Congress is ensuring education, medical facilities, livelihood opportunities and housing to Muslims or not," Rao said.

The BRS is also following the same policies and both parties are ignoring 80 per cent Hindus for the sake of 20 per cent votes of Muslims, he alleged.

The bypoll gas been necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

While the BJP has fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath's widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress' candidate is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)