'Some Legislators In Karnataka Congress Unhappy', Says Leader

Congress Karnataka MLA Satish Jarkiholi said that some of the leaders in the party were unhappy.

Not all is well in Karnataka Congress unit, a Member of Legislative Assembly from Congress party, Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday confirmed, saying that some of the legislators from the state are unhappy and the party leadership is trying to convince them.

"Some of them are not happy. They may not be 25 to 30 in numbers but there are 6 to 7 of them. MLAs are unhappy and our leadership is convincing them," Mr Jarkiholi said.

He also accused the opposition of attempting to create a rift in the party and said, "The opposition party is trying since the beginning to form the government by the support of Congress legislators by horse-trading the MLAs, but as of now, there are only 6-7 MLAs who are unhappy and we will convince them."

Mr Jarkiholi also said that he, however, is not leaving the party and claimed to be more powerful than many ministers.

"I had a word with our president Dinesh Gundu Rao on this issue. The high command is active and our state leadership is working on it," he said.

"They are not going anywhere and especially I am not going to any party or anywhere else. I am much powerful than some ministers but I have asked for one more ministerial post for Belgaum district. Let us wait and see, everything will be cleared soon," he added.

In May this year, the election result for 222 out of 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka had resulted in a fractured mandate, with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats, only nine seats short of the simple majority mark of 113.

However, the Congress party with 78 seats and JD(S) with 37 seats, along with two independent candidates, stitched up a post-poll alliance with a total of 117 MLAs.

HD Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular) was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka as he was invited to form the government in Karnataka after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led BS Yeddyurappa stepped down within three days of taking over as the state chief minister, following a fractured mandate of Karnataka assembly polls.