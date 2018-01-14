Siddaramaiah Slams Goa Minister For Alleged Abusive Comment Against Karnataka The Goa government has alleged that Karnataka, despite a Supreme Court order against it, had resumed work on a canal at Kankumbi

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Siddaramaiah said "abusive words" used by Vinod Palyekar are "reprehensible" (File) Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today termed as "reprehensible" the alleged use of abusive words by Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar against the people of Karnataka.



Mr Palyekar had reportedly used abusive words on Saturday when he visited a site where Karnataka, according to the Goa government, is constructing a canal on a tributary of Mahadayi river.



"The abusive words used against #Kannadigas by @BJP4India Irrigation Minister from Goa are reprehensible to say the least. However we hold no grudge against the people of Goa. We will continue to strive to secure drinking water from #Mahadayi for our people," Siddaramaiah tweeted.



Mr Palyekar had after reportedly using the abusive words requested the media to "expunge" them, adding he uttered them on the spur of the moment.



The Goa government has alleged that Karnataka, despite a Supreme Court order against it, had resumed work on a canal at Kankumbi.



The Goa minister's alleged abusive comments drew flak on social media.



Mr Palyekar, who is from the Goa Forward Party, an alliance partner of the ruling BJP in Goa, has claimed that he has been misquoted. "The so-called abusive words were misquoted and reported by Journalist without being present for press conference. Our Goa Govt's decision to protect its water remains unchanged. @siddaramaiah," Mr Palyekar tweeted back.



Karnataka has been locked in a tussle with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi river water, is seeking release of water for Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.



It involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, tributaries of Mahadayi River, to divert water to Malaprabha.





