What Minorities Got In Karnataka Budget 2026-27

The Karnataka government has announced several initiatives aimed at providing education, welfare and economic support for minority communities.

A total of 117 Maulana Azad Model Schools and Urdu Schools will be upgraded into Karnataka Public Schools at a cost of Rs 600 crore. An additional 100 schools are also set to be upgraded with an allocation of Rs 400 crore.

The government will establish 10 Saint Shishunala Shariff Residential Schools with CBSE curriculum, with plans to add another 25 such schools next year.

To support higher education, 5,000 meritorious minority students from economically weaker sections will receive laptops worth Rs 50,000 each.

An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for the comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities. This includes a monthly honorarium of Rs 6,000 for Dhammacharis of the Buddhist community.

The writings of Dr BR Ambedkar and other social reformers will be translated into Urdu to expand their reach among Urdu readers.

To encourage self-employment, the government will provide a 75 percent subsidy, up to Rs 3 lakh, for unemployed minority youth to start fast-food truck trailers and mobile kitchen businesses.

Waqf properties located in prime commercial areas will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership model to enhance their utilisation and generate higher revenue.