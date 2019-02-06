"Karnataka Government Lost Majority": Opposition BJP Shouts Down Governor

As soon as the governor started his address to the joint sitting, BJP members started protesting

Opposition BJP in Karnataka today disrupted Governor Vajubhai Vala's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature.

This is the first session after the cabinet expansion in December and political turmoil that engulfed the state following the alleged attempt by the BJP to topple the government by poaching disgruntled legislators of the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition.

As soon as the governor started his customary address to the joint sitting, BJP members entered the Well of the House, asking him not to deliver the address.

"You are made to read lies, so please don't read it," BJP members said.

However, Mr Vala continued with his speech, even as BJP members intensified their sloganeering.

"We don''t want a bundle of lies to be read. Down down... the government that has lost majority and trust," they shouted.

As the BJP's protest intensified, the governor said he is concluding his address, and it should be deemed as read. Vala read out the last paragraph of his speech.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is scheduled to present his coalition governments second budget on February 8.

