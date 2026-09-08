Mysuru Teacher Punches 16-Year-Old Student, Leaving Blood Clot In Eye

A 16-year-old boy in Karnataka's Mysuru was allegedly punched in the eye by his teacher, leaving him with a blood clot, according to a complaint filed by the student's family.

The student, identified as Rehan Shareef, is currently said to be out of danger.

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly assaulted Rehan and later threatened to issue him a transfer certificate (TC) and remove him from the school if he told anyone about the incident.

After learning about the alleged assault, Rehan's father, Wasim Shareef, approached the police and sought legal action against the teacher.

Based on the complaint, police in Mysuru registered a case and initiated action.

Further investigation is underway.

