HD Kumaraswamy A 'Punching Bag': PM Modi's Jibe At Karnataka Coalition

Election 2019: PM Modi flagged off BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Karnataka at rally in Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was becoming a "punching bag", as he took a swipe at the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state. Calling the coalition "helpless", PM Modi predicted a similar model for the country if the opposition came into power at the centre.

Addressing a rally at Hubbali, PM Modi said there was not even a single day "when the country doesn't see the natak (drama) of the government", as he launched BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in the party's north Karnataka stronghold.

PM Modi's visit comes amid the political turmoil in the state, with the BJP being accused of trying to dislodge the coalition government.

The Prime Minister took potshots at the ruling alliance in the state, saying "everyone is involved in saving their seat."

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has often openly expressed his "helplessness"

PM Modi's visit also comes when BJP state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa is at the vortex of a row after the chief minister released an audio clip of his purported conversation to lure a JD(S) MLA through his son in his alleged toppling game.

Mr Yeddyurappa has dismissed the audio clip as "fake".

"MLAs are fighting at hotels and breaking their heads. Several Congress leaders are fighting for their supremacy," PM Modi said, apparently referring to an alleged brawl between Congress lawmakers Anand Singh and J N Ganesh, in which the former was severely injured.

The turmoil has seen both BJP and Congress camping their MLAs at resorts and hotels to prevent possible poaching bids and several wayward Congress lawmakers keeping the party on tenterhooks skipping the assembly session and legislature party meeting.

"The Chief Minister here is every one's punching bag. Every day he is getting threatened. Chief Minister's whole energy is spent on saving his seat from big Congress leaders," PM Modi said, referring to Mr Kumaraswamy who, facing coalition pressures, has often openly expressed his "helplessness".

"Publicly, he weeps about his mazboori (helplessness). Such a helpless government, such a helpless Chief Minister who is being challenged by anyone and everyone. Who is the in charge of the government? There is confusion about it," PM Modi said.

Setting the "mazboor (helpless) versus mazboot (strong) government" narrative, the Prime Minister said, "Karnataka's mazboor model" was being sought to be imposed on the country, scoffing at efforts of the opposition parties to cobble up a "mahaghatbandhan" (grand alliance) against him.

"...They want to impose it on the country. Such a helpless model where the head of the government keeps weeping at the corner and decisions are taken in naamdaar's palace...they want confusion and the fight for power to continue and the world to laugh at the country. They want to impose this model on the country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the "New India" wanted a model that was strong and not a model that was helpless.

"Every single vote of yours will decide whether there will be honesty or dishonesty, vikaas (progress) or vanshwaad (dynasty), whether there will be positivity or negativity, whether you want clarity or confusion. The answer to these questions will decide our destiny" he said.

"You are witnessing in Delhi who all are falling in line...whose income people used to fear talking about. They are made to make their appearances before court and agencies and answer questions. They are giving an account of their benami properties in the country and abroad," he said in an apparent reference to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra and former Union Minister P Chiadmbaram's son Karti appearing before probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.