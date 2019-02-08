HD Kumaraswamy Releases Audio Clip, Claims BS Yeddyurappa Luring MLAs

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the BJP is trying to poach his lawmakers.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy released an audio clip and claimed that former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is luring lawmakers to topple his government.

"On one side Narendra Modi is preaching to the country and politicians, on the other side, he is encouraging his friends to demolish democracy through black money. I will expose this now, I have the proof to back my charge.

Mr Kumaraswamy presented the "proof" hours before he presents the state budget.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr Yeddyurappa dismissed the audio clips as ''fake''.

Yesterday, Mr Kumaraswamy gave away prime positions in the government to potential rebels in an effort to pacify them before the budget.

Among the beneficiaries of this move are lawmakers Pratap Gowda Patil, Basaveshwaranagar Daddal and MA Gopalaswamy. While Mr Daddal has been appointed as chairman of the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Board, Mr Gopalaswamy is the new parliamentary secretary to Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar. Disgrunted MLA Umesh Jadhav -- found to be absenting himself from Congress Legislative Party meetings despite repeated warnings -- has been replaced by Mr Patil as the chairman of the Warehouse Corporation.

The chief minister will present the budget at 12.32 pm, following legislative party meetings by the Congress, the BJP and the JDS.

The Congress has issued a whip requiring all its legislators to abide by the directives of the chief whip, failing which they would be disqualified and further banned from contesting the polls for the next six years.