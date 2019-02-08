Karantaka Budget LIVE Updates: HD Kumaraswamy To Address Media

Karnataka Budget: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has tried to woo the rebel Congress lawmakers with prime positions in the government, ahead of the Karnataka Budget.

Karnataka | Updated: February 08, 2019 09:55 IST
Karanataka Budget: HD Kumaraswamy is also scheduled to address the media shortly (File Photo)

The Karnataka budget will be presented at around noon today after legislative party meetings by the Congress, JDS and BJP. The Congress issued a whip requiring all its lawmakers to abide by directives, failing which they would be disqualified and banned from contesting polls for the next six years. Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also directed four dissenting Congress lawmakers to attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting today, warning of action as per the anti-defection law.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has tried to woo the rebel Congress lawmakers with prime positions in the government, ahead of the Karnataka Budget.

Among the beneficiaries of this move are lawmakers Pratap Gowda Patil, Basaveshwaranagar Daddal and MA Gopalaswamy. While Mr Daddal has been appointed as chairman of the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Board, Mr Gopalaswamy is the new parliamentary secretary to Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar.

Disgrunted lawmaker Umesh Jadhav -- found to be absenting himself from Congress Legislative Party meetings despite repeated warnings -- has been replaced by Mr Patil as the chairman of the Warehouse Corporation.

Mr Kumaraswamy is also scheduled to address the media shortly, before the budget instead of after as usually happens, to likely show the video of JDS lawmaker Narayan Gowda, who won't be present today.

Mr Gowda, who was earlier said to be missing, is in a hospital in Mumbai.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES over the Karnataka Budget:


Feb 08, 2019
09:55 (IST)
Karnataka Budget 2019: "Doctors are advising to not go out," says bedridden JDS lawmaker

"Due to food poisoning, I have been admitted to hospital and doctors are advising to not go out. I couldn't attend the legislative party meet and budget session. But I have informed my leader Kumaraswamy and the Speaker as well," JDS lawmaker Narayana Gowda said, according to news agency ANI

Feb 08, 2019
09:30 (IST)
Karnataka Budget: Dissenting Congress lawmaker removed from post of chairman of Warehouse Corporation

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has removed dissenting Congress lawmaker Dr Umesh Jadhav from the post of chairman of Warehouse Corporation. Pratap Gowda Patil replaced him as the chairman.
Feb 08, 2019
09:26 (IST)
Karnataka Budget 2019: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted a day before Karantaka Budget

Feb 08, 2019
09:25 (IST)
Ahead Of Karnataka Budget, HD Kumaraswamy Woos Rebel MLAs With Plum Posts
Even as the BJP continued to disrupt the Karnataka assembly over the ruling coalition's continuance in power, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday gave away prime positions in the government to potential rebels in an effort to pacify them before he presents the state budget today.
