Influencers Rs. 4,000 Chikmagalur Trip Plan Is A Must-Try For Budget Travelers

It goes without saying that Karnataka is one of India's top travel destinations. From authentic South Indian food to lush green landscapes, the state offers a perfect blend of culture and nature. Among its many gems, Chikmagalur stands out as a must-visit hill station known for its tropical rainforests and coffee estates. But would you believe us if we told you that you could plan a trip to Chikmagalur for under Rs. 4,000? Well, travel influencer Aakanksha Monga did just that and shared her experience on Instagram.

She started her journey by taking a local bus from Bengaluru, which, according to her, cost between Rs. 200 and Rs. 300. For accommodation, Aakanksha booked a beautiful homestay in the middle of a coffee plantation for just Rs. 1,000 per person. Instead of hiring an expensive Rs. 3,000 taxi to reach the hiking point, she opted for two local buses, spending around Rs. 50 on each ride. The influencer then hitched a ride with a “sweet local” and took a tuk-tuk for Rs. 20 per person. To truly soak in the beauty of Karnataka, Aakanksha walked and hiked the rest of the way, completing the entire journey for just Rs. 390.

When it came to food, Aakanksha enjoyed dosa and appe for just Rs. 70. In the end, she summed up her experience by saying, “If you are ready to leave the comforts of your world behind, travelling can be cheap, and your memories can get richer.”

In her caption, the travel influencer wrote, “We made it under 4K actually. I often come across people saying that they don't travel because travelling is expensive…and I AGREE! Travelling can be expensive if you choose that (which is also OKAY!) What makes it expensive or cheap are the CHOICES you make! If you choose to enjoy the simple pleasures over luxury, then travelling can be very CHEAP!!!”

Also Read: 7 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Bengaluru For Your Next Escape

Watch the video here:

Here is how the internet reacted to this video:

A user wrote, “Watching, learning, taking notes!”

Someone asked, “Can you share the place where you trekked?”

“I really enjoyed your video,” read a comment.

An Instagrammer said, “Traveling can be very affordable.”

If you are also planning a trip to Chikmagalur, take inspiration from Aakanksha Monga's experience and plan a budget-friendly adventure.