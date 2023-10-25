Karnataka Farmers Take Crocodile To Electricity Office Amid Power Outage

Karnataka Power Crisis: The farmers tied the crocodile and took it to the electricity office.

With the ongoing power crisis in the Karnataka, the farmers in the state found a bizarre way of protesting. Some took a crocodile to the office of the state-run Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) in an unusual protest against irregular power cuts that disrupted their agricultural activities.

A farmer spotted a crocodile in his field when he went to water his farm after power supply was restored late in the night last week.

The farmer then quickly called the fellow villagers, who tied the crocodile and took it to the HESCOM office on October 19 to "demonstrate" the danger posed to them.

Finding the "unusual guest" near their office, the terrified HESCOM officials called the police and forest officials to take it away.

The HESCOM officials then assured the villagers that they will ensure that there will not be any power cuts during daytime.

The forest officials later left the crocodile in the Almatti Dam from where it is believed to have strayed into the field.

According to Irrigation Department officials, scanty rainfall this year has disrupted agriculture activities. There is not enough water in the dams to release for irrigation purposes.

Farmers are dependent on borewells for irrigation. The excessive power consumption for irrigation purposes has created power scarcity.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said recently there was a power shortage in Karnataka due to steep rise in demand and consumption.

Power consumption in October used to be about 10,000 MW, which has gone up to 16,000 MW in the state due to increased usage of electricity for agriculture purposes.