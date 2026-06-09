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Karnataka Man, 24, Invited To Birthday Party, Strangled, Body Burnt

A 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered at a birthday party in Ballari district Karnataka.

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Karnataka Man, 24, Invited To Birthday Party, Strangled, Body Burnt
Police said the assailants allegedly strangled the victim using a rope tied around his neck.
  • A 24-year-old man named Basanagouda was allegedly murdered in Ballari district
  • He was invited to a birthday party near a canal at Moka on June 7
  • The victim was reportedly strangled with a rope before his body was set on fire
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Ballari:

A 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered after being invited to a birthday party in Karnataka's Ballari district, with the accused reportedly attempting to destroy evidence by burning the body.

The deceased has been identified as Basanagouda, 24, a resident of Ballanagudda village.

According to preliminary information, Basanagouda had gone with friends on June 7 to attend a birthday celebration near a canal at Moka. Investigators suspect that he was murdered at the same location.

Police said the assailants allegedly strangled the victim using a rope tied around his neck before attempting to set the body on fire to erase evidence of the crime.

The incident came to light when Basanagouda failed to return home even after a day. Concerned family members began searching for him, leading to the discovery of the crime.

A murder case has been registered at Moka Police Station, and police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

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