Karnataka Launches Doorstep Delivery Of Government Services

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has launched Jana Sevaka, an app - and call-based scheme to deliver multiple government services at the doorstep of the public on a pilot basis.

"The government aims to digitise various services and enable citizens to avail of these with ease, avoiding running to multiple government offices. It will be easy to procure documents and certificates," said an official.

Jana Sevaka offers as many as 53 government services such as health card, unemployment and income certificates, senior citizen identity and ration cards, pension applications and others.

For a fee of Rs 115, a citizen can call a toll-free number to book an appointment, send scanned copies, get notified by a text message, and ensure home delivery of Jana Sevaka services.

Initially, the Karnataka government is running the service on a pilot basis in Bengaluru and plans to expand it further to other cities.