Ex Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Summoned In Child Sex Abuse Case

In more trouble for former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, a special court has summoned him in connection with a child sex abuse case on December 2.

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor's mother, the senior BJP leader had allegedly sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter during a meeting at his residence in Bengaluru in February last year.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court refused to cancel the case filed against Yediyurappa under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and upheld the trial court's February order issuing summons to the former chief minister.

The high court bench, however, said the senior BJP leader's personal appearance should not be insisted upon unless necessary.

After the high court order, Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Naik moved an application before a fast-track court seeking revival of the case.

On Tuesday, the fast-track court issued a summons to Yediyurappa as well as three other co-accused, Arun YM, Rudresh Marulasiddiah, and G Mariswamy. All four have been asked to appear before the court on December 2.

In a chargesheet, the police had said the complainant visited Mr Yediyurappa's home on February 2, 2024, and sought his help in a case involving a sexual assault on her 17-year-old daughter. She alleged Yediyurappa took the girl into a room, locked it, and sexually harassed her. The survivor resisted and left the room, after which the former chief minister refused to help them.