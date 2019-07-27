'Baseless': HD Kumaraswamy Dismisses Talks Of Support To BJP

HD Kumaraswamy's government collapsed earlier this week (file)

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, whose government collapsed after failing a trust vote in assembly earlier this week, has dismissed reports that a section of his party's legislators is in favour of providing outside support to the newly formed BJP government.

Mr Kumaraswamy was referring to a remark by Janata Dal Secular legislator GT Devegowda, who on Friday claimed that some lawmakers talked of providing outside support to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's government in a party meeting.

"News about us having ties with the BJP has come to my notice. These are baseless and lawmakers and party workers should not heed to any of these rumours. It is far from the truth. We will continue our fight for the people and the fight will go on," he tweeted.

Mr Kumaraswamy's father also HD Deve Gowda downplayed GT Devegowda's comment.

"We are going to play a constructive role. As a regional party we will oppose where we have to oppose. That's all. If you (Yediyurappa) do something good for the state, we will welcome it," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"There is no big deal in saying so (to support to BJP). His (GT Devegowda's) intention was that the finance bill is passed (before July 31) because it was a budget presented by Kumaraswamy," he added.

After the meeting of party legislators in Bengaluru, GT Devegowda had said, "We (MLAs) discussed the future course of action. Some have suggested that we should sit in the opposition, while some legislators are of the opinion that we should support the BJP from outside."

Mr Kumaraswamy's coalition government had been teetering after 16 of its lawmakers resigned and two independents withdrew support. In the trust vote, the coalition cobbled together only 99 votes in comparison to the 105 votes of the BJP.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa will take the trust vote on Monday.

With inputs from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.