Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy Government Falls; BJP Says 'Game Of Karma'

BJP lawmakers celebrating inside the Karnataka assembly.

New Delhi: The one-year-old coalition government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular - teetering for weeks -- collapsed today, failing the floor test in the Karnataka assembly. The coalition cobbled up only 99 votes in comparison to the 105 votes of the BJP, which later tweeted that it was the "Game of Karma". The demand for trust vote came as 16 legislators resigned and two Independents withdrew support to the government within a fortnight. The trust vote -- pending since Friday - was held this evening after a lengthy back and forth. State capital Bengaluru has been placed under prohibitory orders banning large gatherings after the northern part of the city witnessed a clash between the Congress and the BJP workers over the two independent lawmakers who switched sides.