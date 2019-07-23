Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy Government Falls; BJP Says 'Game Of Karma'

Here's your 10-point cheat sheet on the story:
- "It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now," state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said after the trust vote. "It's the victory of people of Karnataka. It's the end of an era of corrupt & unholy alliance. We promise a stable & able governance to the people of Karnataka. Together we will make Karnataka prosperous again," the Karnataka BJP tweeted.
- The trust vote came after a long tug of war between the ruling coalition and the BJP that even reached the Supreme Court. The debate extended over Monday and Tuesday despite Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's Monday deadline.
- Ahead of the debate, the Speaker made lacerating comments after seeing near empty treasury benches in the assembly despite a 6 pm deadline for the trust vote. "Should this be the fate of the Speaker or the assembly?" Mr Kumar demanded. "You will lose credibility, leave alone strength," he said.
- Last Friday, a trust vote could not be held despite two deadlines from Governor Vajubhai Vala. The house was adjourned after marathon speeches by Mr Kumaraswamy and other coalition leaders. The BJP accused the government of delaying the trust vote with lengthy speeches in hopes of reprieve from the Supreme Court.
- Responding to the debate this evening, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was "not particularly worried about the end of this debate" and that he would "happily give up... rather than all this".
- "I have acted with decency. The last 14 months has been - 'will they stay or will they go' - and I thank my party leaders for staying through it all. The objections to us started on Day 1 of the coalition government," Mr Kumaraswamy added.
- The Congress and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular had tied up last May as the counting of votes in the assembly elections indicated a hung verdict with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. But since beginning, the coalition had been shaky, with lawmakers from the two parties being at loggerheads.
- The BJP, which declared that the alliance was just an example of political opportunism, predicted that the government will collapse after the national elections. In May, the party scooped up 26 of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats, the alliance got only two.
- Earlier this month, 16 legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - resigned and two independent legislators withdrew support to the coalition government. The ruling coalition received marginal relief when Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati directed her party's lone legislator in Karnataka, N Mahesh, to support it, but the numbers were not enough to keep it in power.
- Thirteen of the rebel lawmakers have written to the Speaker asking for more time to meet him over a disqualification notice against them. "You are aware that the Disqualification Rule, 1986, requires a minimum of 7 days period. In spite of the same, the proceedings are being hurried up. In these circumstances, I request you to grant four weeks' time to appear," the letter read, according to news agency ANI.
