Over 24% Candidates Face Criminal Charges In Karnataka, Most From BJP

Over 24 per cent candidates fighting Karnataka assembly election 2018 are facing criminal charges with the candidates from BJP having highest number of criminal cases against them, according to data released by election watchdog ADR. The organisation analysed 2,560 candidates and found 645 of them having criminal cases registered against them.The BJP candidates were found to have the highest number of criminal cases registered against them , with 83 candidates or 37 per cent of the party's nominess for Karnataka election 2018 having criminal cases against them. 26 per cent or 58 of these candidates face serious criminal cases against them, including murder.Of the 220 candidates analysed from the ruling Congress, a total of 59 have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits, while 32 have stated that serious criminal cases have been file against them.JD-S, which is projected to be a major factor in this year's Karnataka elections, has 41 candidates facing criminal charges, the ADR report said . Of the 199 JD-S candidates analysed 29 have declared serious criminal cases in their poll affidavits. Of the total 1,090 Independents analysed, 108 candidates or 10 per cent of them have declared criminal cases against themselves, and 70 are accused of serious criminal charges.Polling for Karnataka Election 2018 will be held in a single phase today for 222 constituencies and the Karnataka election result will be declared on May 15.