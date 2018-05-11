Karnataka Election 2018: A Look At Richest Candidates

Karnataka election: Congress' Priya Krishna tops the richest list with total assets worth Rs 910 crore.

A total of 2,636 candidates are fighting the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018. The Association for Democratic Reform (ADR), a non-governmental organisation that works towards electoral and political reforms, released a report identifying the richest candidates in Karnataka election. It analysed 2,560 candidates and found 883 candidates to be crorepati. Of these, 208 candidates are from the BJP, while Congress has 207 and JD (S) has 154 crorepati candidates. The remaining are from other regional parties fighting the Karnataka elections, the report said.According to the report, the top 5 richest candidates in the Karnataka election belong to the Congress.Priyakrishna, candidate from Govindarajanagar, tops the list and has total assets worth Rs 910 crore. Of these, around Rs 800 crore is movable asset, while around Rs 95 crore is immovable asset. He is followed by N Nagaraju, who is contesting from Hosakote, and has assets worth Rs 470 crore.

Candidate from Bellary City Anand H Lad has total assets worth Rs 288 crore. Mr Lad is followed by Kanakapura candidate DK Shivakumar who has total assets worth Rs 251 crore. Santosh Lad is number 5 in the list of richest candidates with assets worth Rs 186 crore. He is contesting from Kalaghatgi.



The BJP's top two richest candidates are Nandish Reddy from KR Puram with assets valued at Rs 303.06 crore and Uday B Garudachar from Chickpet with assets wirth Rs 190 crore.

