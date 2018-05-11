Karnataka Election 2018: A Look At Richest Candidates

According to the report, the top 5 richest candidates in the Karnataka election belong to the Congress.
Priyakrishna, candidate from Govindarajanagar, tops the list and has total assets worth Rs 910 crore. Of these, around Rs 800 crore is movable asset, while around Rs 95 crore is immovable asset. He is followed by N Nagaraju, who is contesting from Hosakote, and has assets worth Rs 470 crore.
Candidate from Bellary City Anand H Lad has total assets worth Rs 288 crore. Mr Lad is followed by Kanakapura candidate DK Shivakumar who has total assets worth Rs 251 crore. Santosh Lad is number 5 in the list of richest candidates with assets worth Rs 186 crore. He is contesting from Kalaghatgi.
The BJP's top two richest candidates are Nandish Reddy from KR Puram with assets valued at Rs 303.06 crore and Uday B Garudachar from Chickpet with assets wirth Rs 190 crore.
From JD (S), the richest candidate K Bage Gowda who is a realtor from Basavanagudi, and has assets worth Rs 320 crore.
A single phase polling will be held in Karnataka for the 223 constituencies on May 12, Saturday, and the election result will be declared on May 15.