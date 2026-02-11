Karnataka Congress MLA Flaunts Guns In Reel On 'Fa9la' Song, Probe On

A Congress leader has courted trouble by making a reel replicating the popular song "Fa9la" from the blockbuster movie 'Dhurandhar'.

Mateen Patel, who is a close aide of a Congress MLA in Kalaburagi, is shown flaunting a pistol and a gun in the video.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

"A video has gone viral on social media showing a man flaunting arms. We know the person in the video. I have told officers to find out where the video was made and under which police station it falls," Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D told reporters on Tuesday.

He said he has directed police to find out which weapon was used and whether it is real or not.

"If it is real, then we will see whether it was a licenced one or not. If it was licenced, then we will check whether the conditions were violated," the police officer said.

If it was found illegal, then action will be taken under the Arms Act, Sharanappa said.

In the video, Matin makes an entry in his black SUV and then dances with his friends just like Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanne), who in the film enters an arms dealer's camp in Balochistan and is given a rousing welcome.

