Karnataka Cabinet Approves Cloud Seeding Programme

The Karnataka cabinet Monday approved a cloud seeding programme, to be implemented in June, following reports that there would be deficit rainfall in the state.

Rural Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters that his department has called a tender for two years for cloud seeding at a cost of Rs 88 crore.

The cabinet approved the proposal for Rs 93 crore, as the bidder quoted Rs 91 crore, he said, adding the amount also includes Rs two crore lump sum grant for the department.

Mr Gowda had recently said cloud-seeding would be taken up by the end of June.

Among other cabinet decisions taken Monday were to promulgate an ordinance to ''protect'' gazetted officers, who will face demotion or lose their jobs, as their recruitment process in 1998 by the Karnataka Public Service Commission was found to be irregular.

The move comes as at least 25 officers with 20 years service will lose their jobs when a High Court order on the matter is implemented.

Mr Gowda said the cabinet decided to seek a detailed project report from RITES to set up a "no-frills" airport at Hassan by the state government, which would set up a Joint Venture company with Airports Authority of India for the purpose.

The cabinet decided to include NOTA in nagar sabha (Corporation) elections, a provision which was not there till now, Mr Gowda said.

It also decided to issue an ordinance to implement a long standing demand to create a separate university for Raichur district, currently under the ambit of Kalburgi University, Mr Gowda said.

The University would cover Raichur and Yadgir districts, he said.

Mr Gowda said JSW steels in Ballari was given 3,660 acres in 2005-06 on the basis of lease-cum-sale to set up plant and infrastructure for employees. As per the agreement the lease had to be converted to sale after 10 years, which the cabinet approved Monday, he said.

He also said any difference in the amount that the company needs to pay would be collected.