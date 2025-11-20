"Unnecessary Debate": Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday downplayed the speculations of leadership change in the state, terming it as an "unnecessary debate" and attributing these speculations to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle.

The Chief Minister further said that senior party leadership would further take decisions on the cabinet reshuffle, as out of the total 34 ministerial posts, two posts are vacant, which would be filled during the cabinet reshuffle.

When asked if he will continue as the CM for 5 years, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "This is an unnecessary debate. Only after it was said that the cabinet can be reshuffled after two and a half years, the issue of changing the Chief Minister has come to the fore. The party leaders need to take a decision on the cabinet reshuffle. There are a total of 34 ministerial posts, out of which two posts are vacant. These vacant ministerial positions will be filled during the cabinet reshuffle."

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Chamarajanagar, he said that his power is "secure" and sincere efforts are being made to fulfill the promises made to the people.

There is a long-standing myth that any serving Chief Minister of the state who visits the town of Chamarajanagar will inevitably lose their post within a short period.

CM Siddaramaiah dismissed this belief saying he doesn't believe in superstitions and is confident about his secure future.

"My power is secure now and in the future. Sincere efforts are being made to fulfill the promises made to the people. It is a superstition that if I come to Chamarajanagar, I will lose power. I visit Chamarajanagar because I do not believe in superstitions and rumours. I see all the districts of the state as equal and visit all the districts. It is a superstition that if I come to Chamarajanagar, I will lose power. I visited here to dispel that superstition, and I said that my power will be secure now and in the future," the CM added.

This is not the first time when CM Siddaramaiah is visiting this town. Earlier, during his tenure from 2013-2018, he had visited Chamarajanagar various time, busting the myth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)