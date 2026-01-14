Karnataka To Hold Joint Legislative Session To Discuss Repeal Of MGNREGA

The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday decided to convene a joint session of the state legislature from January 22 to 31, with a primary focus on the Centre's decision to repeal MGNREGA.

While the Congress government initially planned a two-day special session to discuss the repeal of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which the Centre replaced with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil explained that the format was changed due to constitutional requirements.

Briefing reporters, Patil said due to a technical reason, the government is convening a joint session and not a special session.

"The joint session (of Karnataka Legislature) will be held from January 22 to 31. Holidays will be announced by the Speaker." Quoting Article 176 of the Constitution, he said the Governor must address the first session of the state legislature each year.

"In view of this technical reason, in fact, we are advancing the session. Instead of a special session, it will be a joint session until further session." He emphasised that the state would not remain idle if the rights of the people are "snatched".

According to him, the session aims to create awareness and exert appropriate pressure on the Centre to restore the MGNREGA.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka alleged that the state government has convened the joint session with a "malafide intention" and called it a "sheer waste of money".

Addressing a press conference, he said, "A session is always convened to make laws, discuss law and order, but what is this session convened for? Is it to utter gibberish in the House? There is no use of this session." The BJP leader said the resolution passed in the assembly will only be consigned to the dustbin as it has no value.

