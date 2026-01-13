'MGNREGA Was Guarantee Of Loot, No Corruption In VB-G RAM G': Kiren Rijiju

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the MGNREGA had effectively become a "guarantee of loot", while asserting that there was no scope for even a single rupee of corruption under the Narendra Modi government's newly enacted 'VB-G RAM G' Act.

Addressing a press conference after a BJP workshop here, Rijiju urged people not to be influenced by what he termed "misinformation" being spread about the new law.

He said unlike Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), where loopholes allegedly enabled some people to siphon off crores of rupees, the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G) Act had been framed in a manner that eliminated possibilities of corruption.

Referring to opposition criticism over the replacement of MGNREGA with the new scheme, the minister alleged that similar "false propaganda" had been spread during the enactment CAA, claiming it would strip Muslims of citizenship.

"Nothing of that sort happened," he said, adding that attempts were now being made to mislead people over the VB-G RAM G as well.

Rijiju said the new law had already come into force and the implementation process had begun, with visible changes expected soon.

Responding to questions on allegations that the government was removing Mahatma Gandhi's name by scrapping MGNREGA, he said the focus should be on work and outcomes, not on names, and claimed corruption could not be effectively checked under the earlier law.

He said the new framework was fully digitised, with zone and satellite mapping to ensure continuous monitoring of every project from grassroots to higher levels, leaving no room for financial irregularities.

The minister alleged that despite expenditure of over Rs 11 lakh crore under MGNREGA, rural areas did not witness the expected level of development, and funds were often not allocated to states in proportion to their actual requirements.

Rijiju said the guaranteed employment period under the new law had been increased from 100 days to 125 days, with provisions for compensation in case of delays.

He added that the scheme was particularly significant for Uttar Pradesh, given its large rural population and agrarian base, and said the impact of the changes would be most visible in the state.

