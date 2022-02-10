Hijab Row: Karnataka Chief Minister Urges Everyone To Maintain Peace

As a three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions over the 'hijab' row on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged upon everyone including politicians, not to make statements that incite people and to maintain peace.

The Chief Minister will be holding a meeting with Ministers of Education and Home departments and officials later in the day aimed at taking certain measures to restore cordial and peaceful atmosphere and discipline at educational institutions.

"The issue on uniform dress code at educational institutions has been transferred to the three judge bench of the High Court and the hearing will begin at about 2:30 pm today. Schools and colleges have been declared holiday to avoid any disturbance between students. It is the duty of every one to see to it that there is no incitement by outsiders and to maintain law and order," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said everyone should for the court verdict as it is seized of the matter and in a democracy every one should respect it.

"I appeal to everyone, whoever had to make their statement or remarks on the issue have already made it. Now, everyone should stop and wait for the court verdict. No one should make any statement that disturbs peace and should restrain themselves," he added.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will hear a batch of petitions on the hijab row in the afternoon.

The single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit on Wednesday had requested the Chief Justice to refer all the petitions to a larger bench.

Further, noting that he has called a meeting with the Education Minister and officials to which the Home Minister has also been invited, the Chief Minister said: "We will examine in detail the developments that have taken place till now and take certain measures aimed at restoring cordial and peaceful atmosphere and discipline in schools and colleges." Asked whether the three-day holiday declared to schools and colleges will be extended, he said, "Let's see, it will be decided at the evening meeting."

To a question on Congress' allegation that a minister's son distributed saffron shawls to students, Bommai said, "There have been allegations and counter allegations from both sides, I don't want to comment on it. In fact, I'm calling on to stop such things, no one will benefit from it. People holding responsible positions should be sensible and sensitive on the issue involving students."

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday to all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from Wednesday.

Last week, the government had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

