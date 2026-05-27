28-Year-Old Woman, Back From Uganda, Isolated In Bengaluru Amid Ebola Concerns

Amid concerns over the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa, a woman who travelled from Uganda has been isolated for observation at a state-run hospital in Bengaluru, sources said.

The 28-year-old woman, who arrived via Ahmedabad and was admitted on Tuesday, has mild body ache but no severe symptoms, and is currently stable.

According to the officials, the woman, who had arrived from an Ebola-affected region, was moved from a hotel to the designated hospital.

Her sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing. The test report did not confirm the presence of the Ebola virus, and the woman has tested negative.

Government Says No Ebola Case Confirmed In India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has clarified that there is no confirmed case of Ebola virus disease in India so far. The government is closely monitoring the situation.

In a statement, the ministry said it is keeping a close watch on the evolving Ebola situation, especially after recent outbreaks were reported in parts of Africa.

Uganda, Congo Ebola Outbreak Among Biggest On Record

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the virus. Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola the third-largest such outbreak on record, and a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the fast-moving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda was outpacing response efforts, giving the latest number of suspected deaths as 220.

Surveillance And Preparedness Measures Intensified

India has stepped up surveillance at airports after the Centre issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

The advisory instructs travellers with symptoms like fever, vomiting, unexplained bleeding, headache, or recent exposure to infected individuals to report immediately to Airport Health Officers before immigration clearance.

The move comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Why Airport Health Screening Matters

Modern air travel allows infectious diseases to cross continents within hours. According to the WHO, international airports are critical surveillance hubs because they can help identify symptomatic travellers before diseases spread into communities.

India's current Ebola advisory asks travellers to self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days after arrival, the maximum incubation period of Ebola virus disease.

Airport screening systems generally include:

Thermal or symptom-based screening

Health declaration forms

Travel history assessment

Isolation of suspected cases

Contact tracing mechanisms

Referral to designated hospitals and laboratories

These strategies aim to detect possible infections early and reduce the chances of community transmission.

Do Airport Screenings Actually Work?

No screening system is perfect. Studies conducted during outbreaks such as SARS, H1N1 influenza, Ebola, and Covid-19 have shown that some infected travellers can pass through airports without symptoms.

However, public health experts say screenings still serve several important purposes:

They identify visibly ill travellers

They create public awareness

They encourage self-reporting

They enable faster contact tracing

They strengthen outbreak preparedness

A review published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that entry screening alone cannot stop outbreaks completely, but works best when combined with surveillance, quarantine, testing, and community health measures. Similarly, the CDC notes that airport screening programmes help delay disease importation and reduce transmission opportunities during the early stages of outbreaks.