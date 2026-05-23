Karnataka Steps Up Surveillance After WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak Global Health Emergency

The Karnataka Health Department has stepped up surveillance and preparedness measures across the state following the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of the ongoing Ebola Disease (ED) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC) on May 17, 2026.

According to an official statement issued by the Health Department, “In Bengaluru, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) has been designated as the isolation centre, while the Epidemic Diseases Hospital has been identified as the quarantine and treatment centre.

“In Mangaluru, Srinivas Port Hospital under the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has been identified as the quarantine centre, while Wenlock District Hospital has been designated as the isolation and treatment facility.”

The Health Department stated that samples from suspected Ebola cases would be collected and sent through the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru, for confirmatory testing at NIV Pune.

The public has been advised not to panic and to rely only on official information issued by health authorities.

Officials said persons returning from Ebola-affected countries should undergo self-monitoring and health observation for 21 days after arriving in India. In case of symptoms, they have been advised to immediately report to the nearest health facility.

The department said it was continuously monitoring the global situation and had taken all necessary precautionary and preparedness measures to handle any potential health emergency.

Health authorities clarified that no Ebola cases had been reported in India so far. However, considering the volume of international travel and trade, precautionary measures have been intensified to prevent any possible outbreak.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause symptoms including fever, weakness, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, rash and red eyes.

The disease spreads through direct contact with the blood, organs or body fluids of infected persons, as well as contaminated materials such as bedding, clothes and syringes. Healthcare workers and close family members of infected persons are considered to be at higher risk.

As part of the preparedness measures, the state has strengthened surveillance and monitoring of suspected cases under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). Coordination has also been enhanced with airports and Points of Entry (PoEs).

The department said dedicated quarantine and isolation facilities had been identified, while referral ambulance services had been kept ready. Training of healthcare personnel and infection prevention and control measures have also been intensified.

Authorities added that adequate stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE), medicines and laboratory facilities were being ensured across the state. Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have also been placed on alert.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)