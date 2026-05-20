Why Is The Latest Ebola Outbreak So Hard To Contain? Explained

The latest Ebola outbreak in Central Africa is triggering alarm across the world, with health officials warning that the virus is spreading faster than expected in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared it a global health emergency after dozens of deaths and hundreds of suspected infections were reported.

A Rare Ebola Strain With No Approved Vaccine

According to The Guardian, one of the biggest concerns is that the outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola - a rare variant for which there is currently no widely approved vaccine or specific treatment. Unlike earlier Ebola outbreaks where vaccines helped slow transmission, doctors are now relying heavily on isolation, contact tracing and basic infection control measures.

Spread Across Borders And Cities

Health experts say containment has become difficult because infections have already crossed borders from the DRC into Uganda. Cases have also emerged in densely populated urban centres such as Kampala and Goma, raising fears of rapid community spread, news agency Reuters reported.

Unlike remote outbreaks that remain geographically limited, movement between mining towns, border regions and cities is helping the virus travel faster. WHO officials have warned that high population mobility is complicating surveillance efforts, according to Al Jazeera.

Conflict Zones Hindering Medical Response

Another major hurdle is the outbreak's location. Several affected regions in eastern Congo are conflict-hit areas with weak healthcare systems. Violence, poor roads and mistrust of authorities are slowing down testing, treatment and tracing of contacts, according to San Francisco Chronicle.

Experts also fear many cases are going undetected because the symptoms initially resemble malaria or typhoid. Delayed diagnosis allows infected people to continue travelling and unknowingly spread the disease.

Why The World Is Watching Closely

According to People Magazine, though Ebola is not airborne like Covid-19, it has a high fatality rate and spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids. Public health agencies say the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the outbreak can be contained before it expands further across the region.