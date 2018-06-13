Counting Of Votes For Jayanagar Election Begins Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but polls in Jayanagar were countermanded following the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar.

Counting of votes has begun for Jayanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, where elections were held on June 11.



Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but polls in Jayanagar were countermanded following the



An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency on June 11.



BJP's BN Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.



Ahead of polls, Janata Dal (S) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the election and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress.



Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre.





