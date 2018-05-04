Jayanagar BJP Legislator BN Vijayakumar Dies Of A Heart Attack During Election Rally

Mr Vijayakumar, a candidate for the upcoming assembly election in the state on May 12, collapsed during an election rally in Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency last night. He was admitted to the government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology late last night.
"Doctors attended to him till around 1 am this morning, but efforts to resuscitate him failed," state BJP spokesperson S Prakash told news agency PTI.
"His humility, dedication & commitment to party and people will be remembered. A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family. We pray for his Sadgati," the Karnataka BJP tweeted this morning.
Sri BN Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar's popular 2 term MLA & BJP candidate passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. His humility, dedication & commitment to party and people will be remembered. A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family.- BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 4, 2018
We pray for his Sadgati. #OmShantipic.twitter.com/EcAivkgtt4
"I am deeply pained at the untimely demise of my friend & party stalwart Jayanagar MLA Shri BN Vijaykumar. May God give strength to his family to bear this huge loss. We will work to strengthen his ideals," BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa tweeted.
I am deeply pained at the untimely demise of my friend & party stalwart Jayanagar MLA Shri @BNVijaykumar. May God give strength to his family to bear this huge loss. We will work to strengthen his ideals.- B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 4, 2018
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah too tweeted about Mr Vijayakumar's death, saying: "I express my condolences to his family & loved ones. Shri Vijaya Kumar was a sincere & hard working political leader."
Jayanagara MLA Shri B N Vijaya Kumar has died suddenly apparently due to cardiac arrest.
I express my condolences to his family & loved ones. Shri Vijaya Kumar was a sincere & hard working political leaders
May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Q7D8lERleZ- Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 4, 2018
For the upcoming May 12 assembly election in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Soumya Reddy was contesting against Mr Vijayakumar.
(With inputs from PTI)