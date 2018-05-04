NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsOpinionScheduleCommentsPrevious StatsVideosTweets

Jayanagar BJP Legislator BN Vijayakumar Dies Of A Heart Attack During Election Rally

59-year-old BN Vijaykumar was a two-time MLA from Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: May 04, 2018 09:45 IST
18 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jayanagar BJP Legislator BN Vijayakumar Dies Of A Heart Attack During Election Rally

Karnataka Election: BN Vijayakumar, BJP MLA from Bengaluru's Jayanagar died of a heart attack

Bengaluru:  BN Vijayakumar, a sitting member of legislative assembly or MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru early this morning, officials of the state BJP said today.

Mr Vijayakumar, a candidate for the upcoming assembly election in the state on May 12, collapsed during an election rally in Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency last night. He was admitted to the government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology late last night.

"Doctors attended to him till around 1 am this morning, but efforts to resuscitate him failed," state BJP spokesperson S Prakash told news agency PTI.

"His humility, dedication & commitment to party and people will be remembered. A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family. We pray for his Sadgati," the Karnataka BJP tweeted this morning.
 
"I am deeply pained at the untimely demise of my friend & party stalwart Jayanagar MLA Shri BN Vijaykumar. May God give strength to his family to bear this huge loss. We will work to strengthen his ideals," BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa tweeted.
 
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah too tweeted about Mr Vijayakumar's death, saying: "I express my condolences to his family & loved ones. Shri Vijaya Kumar was a sincere & hard working political leader."
 
For the upcoming May 12 assembly election in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Soumya Reddy was contesting against Mr Vijayakumar.

Comments
59-year-old Vijayakumar was a two-time MLA from Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jayanagar Constituency BengaluruKarnataka Assembly Election 2018BJP MLA BN Vijayakumar
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................