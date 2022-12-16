College Student Found With Throat Slit In Karnataka Hostel Toilet: Cops

An engineering student's body was found with his throat slit in a college near Bannerghatta in Karnataka, police said.

The student has been identified as 19-year-old Nitin Narayana, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala.

The teenager was found dead inside a toilet at a hostel of the AMC Engineering College in Anekal.

Nitin had joined the college on December 1 after getting enrolled in the first-year computer science engineering course.

According to Bannerghatta Police who visited the site of the tragedy, the teenager allegedly committed suicide by cutting his throat with a knife.

Nitin's family hails from Padini Jaria Village in Kerala's Kozikode District and are residents of Koyalandi village. His parents currently live in Dubai.

Police said they are investigating reports that Nitin had allegedly resorted to the extreme step due to depression.

The body of the student has been sent for post-mortem to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)