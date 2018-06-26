Boy Found Dead In Sainik School Toilet Seen Drinking Chemical: Police Police told NDTV that a computer teacher scolded the 9th standard student for watching porn on a computer.

Share EMAIL PRINT A 15-year-old student of Sainik School in Kodagu was found dead in the washroom of his school.



Police told NDTV that a computer teacher scolded the 9th standard student for watching porn on a computer. The boy was asked to give a letter of apology.



Later the boy, police sources said, went to the chemistry lab and was seen on CCTV drinking a chemical. He later went to the common toilet and locked himself in. This incident took place around 1:30 pm.



At the 4 pm attendance call, the boy was reported missing but his absence was not followed up by the authorities. It was only after the 6.30 pm roll call, when he still did not appear, his father who was working at the school as a temporary hockey coach was informed.



The father went to his brother's house to look for his son. Meanwhile, students also searched and found the toilet door locked. When the door was forced open, the boy was found and was taken to hospital, police said. It is not clear when the child died.



His distraught family protested outside the hospital and were joined by locals who punctured the tyres of the ambulance. A complaint was filed by the family and police sources say they registered a complaint of murder as that was what the family demanded.



Police say that the situation in the area is now calm and that the family has also been briefed and explained about the probe.



A 15-year-old boy was found dead in the washroom of a top military school in south Karnataka's Kodagu district on Monday, the police said. He was scolded by a teacher before he was found dead, police sources told NDTV. The boy was a Class 9 student of Sainik School.Police told NDTV that a computer teacher scolded the 9th standard student for watching porn on a computer. The boy was asked to give a letter of apology.Later the boy, police sources said, went to the chemistry lab and was seen on CCTV drinking a chemical. He later went to the common toilet and locked himself in. This incident took place around 1:30 pm.At the 4 pm attendance call, the boy was reported missing but his absence was not followed up by the authorities. It was only after the 6.30 pm roll call, when he still did not appear, his father who was working at the school as a temporary hockey coach was informed.The father went to his brother's house to look for his son. Meanwhile, students also searched and found the toilet door locked. When the door was forced open, the boy was found and was taken to hospital, police said. It is not clear when the child died. His distraught family protested outside the hospital and were joined by locals who punctured the tyres of the ambulance. A complaint was filed by the family and police sources say they registered a complaint of murder as that was what the family demanded.Police say that the situation in the area is now calm and that the family has also been briefed and explained about the probe. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter