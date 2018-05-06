BJP, RSS Want Dalits To Exist At "Bottom Rung Of Society": Rahul Gandhi The video also claims that "every 12 minutes, Dalits faces atrocity, everyday six Dalit women are raped".

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT "Why are Dalits constantly prosecuted in Modi's new India," Rahul Gandhi said. New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged silence against the attacks on Dalits and tribal people ahead of the assembly election in Karnataka.



Mr Gandhi said said that the BJP and RSS wanted Dalits and tribal people to exist at the "bottom rung of society".



He shared a video on Twitter showing atrocities against Dalits, including the 2016 video of Dalits being flogged by cow vigilantes for allegedly skinning the carcass of a cow.



"Central to the RSS/BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits and Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society.



"In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it's openly propagated by senior RSS/BJP leaders is revealed" Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag #AnswerMaadiModi or Modi must answer in Kannada.



The video also claims that "every 12 minutes, Dalits faces atrocity, everyday six Dalit women are raped".



"Why are Dalits constantly prosecuted in Modi's new India... His silence reflects the mindset of RSS and BJP... Speak-up Mr Modi," it added.



Karnataka will vote in the Assembly elections on May 12. The state has 23.5 per cent Dalit population.



