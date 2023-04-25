Amit Shah Rubbishes Congress' '40% Commission' Allegation In Karnataka

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that started on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at Congress's Rahul Gandhi today over his allegations terming the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka a "40 per cent commission BJP government" and said if the Congress have evidence they should go to court.

After holding a roadshow in Sakleshpur in Hassan district, Mr Shah termed Mr Gandhi's allegation baseless.

"They can talk about it and should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?" he said.

Mr Shah expressed his confidence about the upcoming Karnataka elections and said the BJP will form the government in the state with absolute majority.

Talking to news agency ANI during the roadshow, Mr Shah said, "The Congress has a casteist nature. The BJP is taking every sector along with it. We'll form the government in Karnataka with absolute majority".

While campaigning in the state on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka takes 40 per cent commission. The "40 per cent commission government" will be reduced to 40 seats in the May 10 Assembly elections, he had added.

"The BJP government is the most corrupt in India. They take 40 per cent commission... the same money was used to steal MLAs of previous government. Will the PM reveal the source of money used to buy MLAs in Goa, MP, Karnataka, Northeast?" he said.

Addressing a roadshow in Vijayapura, Mr Gandhi had said, "The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats."

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that started on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in Mysuru.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP has thrown all its efforts into the campaign, aiming for a second consecutive term in the only southern state it holds.

The party's mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the state on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. The Prime Minister will also visit the Uttara Kannada district.

His next visit to the state will be on May 3.

The 224 seats of the Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

