6 Fishermen, 90- Minute Rescue Op: Indian Coast Guard's Daring Act

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six fishermen during a challenging deep-sea search and rescue operation off the Karnataka coast on Tuesday night.

The rescue mission was launched after the Coast Guard received a distress call from the fishing boat "Manju Matha" of Udupi, which was taking on seawater after its hull was damaged. The vessel was located about 33 nautical miles into the Arabian Sea and was in danger of sinking.

Responding immediately, Indian Coast Guard ship ICG Sachet reached the location and traced the distressed fishing boat. Despite adverse weather conditions, Coast Guard personnel carried out a 90-minute rescue operation and safely evacuated all six fishermen.

The operation involved the use of remote-operated lifebuoys to rescue the stranded fishermen from the sinking vessel.

The timely intervention of the Indian Coast Guard ensured that all six fishermen were brought to safety, averting a major tragedy in the deep sea.

Following the successful recovery, ICGS Sachet is currently entering New Mangalore for the safe disembarkation of the rescued crew and the completion of further formalities.

The operation stands as a testament to the Indian Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to safeguarding life at sea. It highlights the effective integration of modern technology with the courage, training, and professionalism of Coast Guard personnel in overcoming the most demanding maritime emergencies.

The Indian Coast Guard remains steadfast in its motto, "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect), continuing to maintain constant vigil over India's maritime domain and ensuring timely assistance to those in distress at sea, the press brief added.