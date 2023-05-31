24-Year-Old Women Volleyball Player Dies Of Heart Attack In Karnataka

The dead identified as Saliyath was a former student of SDM College in Ujire. (Representational)

A 24-year-old national level woman volleyball player hailing from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district died of heart attack at a hospital here on Wednesday.

Hailing from Padangady Poyyegudde, Saliyath, who got married a year ago was residing with her husband at Chikkamagalur. She was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru after she suffered chest pain and died at the hospital, sources said.

Saliyath had represented the state at the national level volleyball tournament held at Allahabad and had played a crucial role in securing second spot for the state team. She had also won many medals for her outstanding achievement during her college days.

