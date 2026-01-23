4 Killed As Bus Collides With Tourist Vehicle In Karnataka: Police

Four people were killed following a head-on collision between a bus and a tourist vehicle in the district on Friday, police said.

The impact of the collision that took place on the Karkala Bajagoli National Highway near Miyar was so severe that the bus was extensively damaged, they said.

Several others sustained injuries in the accident were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the accident occurred at 2.50 pm on a national highway when a private bus travelling from Dharmasthala to Karkala collided with the MUV, which was heading towards Dharmasthala after visiting Udupi.

The MUV was carrying 12 passengers and a child at the time of the crash.

Three occupants of the MUV died on the spot.Another person who was greviously injured in the crash succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Karkala, a senior police officer said.

Those injured including a child who sustained minor injuries is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police said the group in the MUV had earlier visited Murudeshwar temple, Maravanthe beach and Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, and was proceeding to Dharmasthala. The front portion of the MUV was completely mangled in the collision.

On receiving information, Karkala police rushed to the spot and carried out an inspection.

A case has been registered, and traffic movement on the stretch was restored.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding.

Investigation is on, police added.

