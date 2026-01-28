US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar Gets Sprayed With Unknown Substance At Minneapolis Town Hall

A man sprayed an unknown substance on Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar and was tackled to the ground Tuesday during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, where tensions over federal immigration enforcement have come to a head after agents fatally shot an intensive care nurse and a mother of three this month.

The audience cheered as the man, who was wearing a black jacket and holding a syringe, was pinned down and his arms were tied behind his back. In a video of the incident, someone in the crowd can be heard saying, "Oh my god, he sprayed something on her."

Just before that, Omar had called for the abolishment of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign.

"ICE cannot be reformed," she said.

Minneapolis police said officers saw a man use a syringe to spray an unknown liquid at Omar. They immediately arrested him and booked him at the county jail for third-degree assault, spokesperson Trevor Folke said in an email. Police also said forensic scientists responded to the scene.

Omar continued the town hall after the man was ushered out of the room by her security detail, saying she would not be intimidated. Journalists said there was a strong, vinegar-like smell when the man pushed on the syringe.

Walking out afterward, Omar said she felt a little flustered but was not hurt. She was going to be screened by a medical team.

She later posted on the social platform, X: "I'm ok. I'm a survivor, so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don't let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."

The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump has frequently criticised the congresswoman and has stepped up verbal attacks on her in recent months as he turned his focus on Minneapolis.

During a Cabinet meeting in December, he called her "garbage" and added that "her friends are garbage."

Hours earlier on Tuesday, the president criticised Omar as he spoke to a crowd in Iowa, saying his administration would only let in immigrants who "can show that they love our country".

"They have to be proud, not like Ilhan Omar," he said, drawing loud boos at the mention of her name.

He added: "She comes from a country that's a disaster. So probably, it's considered, I think - it's not even a country."

Fellow U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, denounced the assault on Omar.

"I am deeply disturbed to learn that Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall today" Mace said via X. "Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric - and I do - no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, also condemned the attack on X, saying: "Unacceptable. Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis. We can disagree without putting people at risk."

He added that he was relieved that Omar "is OK" and thanked police for their quick response, concluding: "This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city."

The attack came days after a man was arrested in Utah for allegedly punching US Representative Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida, in the face during the Sundance Film Festival and saying Trump was going to deport him.

Threats against members of Congress have increased in recent years, peaking in 2021 and the aftermath of that year's Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, before dipping slightly only to climb again, according to the most recent figures from the US Capitol Police.

Lawmakers have discussed the chill the threats bring on their ability to hold town halls and public events, with some even citing the threat environment in their decisions not to seek reelection.

Omar has faced the most particular concern, long targeted with harsh language and personal attacks by Trump and other Republicans.