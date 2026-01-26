Watch: Masked Men Rob Jewellery Store At Gunpoint In Karnataka

Two masked men carried out a daring daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Monday, fleeing with valuables around 4 pm on Monday.

The two men arrived wearing monkey caps and helmets and threatened the shop staff with a gun.

CCTV footage showed one of the men looting the store while his accomplice brandished a gun at the shop staff. A woman who was outside the shop and witnessed the incident was also threatened at gunpoint. The staff was seen taking out jewellery sets and handing them over to the robbers under threat.

After committing the robbery, the accused fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Police personnel rushed to the spot after being notified about the incident and carried out an inspection.

The exact quantity of gold ornaments stolen is yet to be confirmed.

Police officials are currently probing the matter and further investigation is underway.

Just 10 days earlier, another shocking incident was reported from Karnataka, where two women were arrested for carrying out a robbery after disguising themselves as men to avoid suspicion in Bengaluru.

According to police, the robbery occurred at a house belonging to an auto driver. They allegedly broke into the house when he was away.

The incident came to light when the auto driver returned home and found that a theft had taken place. He later informed the police, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched leading to the arrest of the two accused.